There have been a lot of coaches who have taken the sidelines in Tioga County over the years, but one former Mansfield University coach is getting the chance to perform on the highest stage.
Coach of 2000 Mansfield University Mountaineers football team, Joe Gilbert, has reached the biggest game that many who have picked up a playbook could only dream of coaching in: The Super Bowl.
Gilbert is now the offensive line coach for the fifth-ranked offensive line (according to Pro Football Focus) Tampa Bay Buccaneers now, and after years of coaching now gets to take part in one of the biggest games in any sport.
This Sunday, Feb. 7, he takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but Gilbert still looks back on his time in the red and black fondly and all he helped to accomplish with the Mansfield football team during his one season as head coach.
“I was only there for less than a year,” Gilbert said on his time in Mansfield. “When I got hired there as head coach I went in there and I had a great time. My family and I lived right near the baseball field. We had a great neighborhood of people. The University was supportive, John (Halstead) was very supportive.“
Gilbert took over the Mansfield program, which was struggling at the time, but the foundation that he and his coaching staff laid helped to pave the way for Mountaineers as they saw success in the near-future.
Despite restrictions in scholarships on how they were able to recruit, the Mansfield team was able to bring in an incredible amount of freshmen during his time.
“We recruited I believe it was like 52 freshman that year,” Gilbert said. “When I left, you know, we had Travis Motley the quarterback and they ended up getting a running back to transfer in there and three years later all those freshman they ended up going 8-2 and had one of the better years at that school in a while.”
Gilbert left a strong legacy behind at Mansfield, but it was the just the beginning of his coaching journey.
“We only won two games the year I was there, but the fun thing was we went in there we redid the locker room and the football field,” Gilbert said. “We got things started and we also redid the weight room. So there are a lot of projects that I think helped to improve the program, which was fun for me and I enjoyed that part of it.”
Before Mansfield, he started his coaching career at the University of Albany and bounced around to a number of colleges, 10 in total, before making the leap to the big leagues.
In 2012 he got the call to take over the offensive line coach position for the Indianapolis Colts and was part of team that had three playoff appearances, as well as an American Football Conference Championship game appearance.
“I’ve coached every level but high school, and I think I’ve learned a little bit about the process and about the level of athletes, what you can and can’t do," Gilbert said. "Some people say I was taking a long time, but you know, in hindsight, I really think that it’s been a great learning tool for me over the years to get to this spot the way I did.”
Now as Super Bowl Sunday approaches, Gilbert gets the opportunity to gain the clout of being part of a championship team, but has a tall-order on the offensive front to stop one of the best front sevens in the National Football League that the Kansas City Chiefs deploy.
“They got a good front seven, I mean really good with guys like (Chris) Jones and (Frank) Clark,” Gilbert said. “They got a hell of blitz package with what Spags (Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator) bring in so we’re going to have our work cut out for us and I think the biggest think is communication.”
Though it’s been a strange year for pro-football due to COVID-19 limiting a lot of the extracurriculars that come with the week leading into the big game, Gilbert believes that his team will be focused despite the less than orthodox nature of past week.
“It’s been kind of like a normal game because of COVID,” Gilbert said. “You know there hasn’t been a big opening night because everything we did was by Zoom… You haven’t heard all of the buzz being the home team and all that stuff. I literally go home, go to work and that’s kind of it so really it’s been kind of a normal week. But don’t get me wrong there’s times where you kind of start thinking about ‘Man, we’re playing in the Super Bowl here in 48 hours.’”
With his team preparing for the big game, keeping legendary quarterback Tom Brady protected in the pocket is the top-priority, but Gilbert credited a lot of his group’s success to the poise, experience and leadership Brady has as a player.
“It starts with Tom,” Gilbert said. “There’s no question he gets the ball out quick. He is an integral part of the protection from a standpoint of the quarterback identifying certain things. Knowing which way he wants to send it, all those go into us being on the right guys and then at the end of the day I think the players know who they’re blocking for. The level of expectation and the level to perform well for him.”
Brady has been one of, if not the greatest, athletes of all-time. With six Superbowl rings already in his possession, the work-ethic and poise the quarterback shows is almost unmatchable.
His demand for not only himself to be great, but also his teammates, has been a huge factor in them making it to they are now.
“Everyday he comes to work,” Gilbert said. “And I mean work… He’s a great player because he works at it, not just on the field, but off the field and when you see his preparation and, what he does to study film to look to get any type of edge off of film and what he sees in his process is unbelievable. And I think that part of it really took everybody to another level.”
Gilbert will get the chance to stand among the elites of football coaches this Sunday, as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. in their home stadium in Tampa Bay.