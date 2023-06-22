The District 4 North vs. South All-Star game is slated for Friday, June 23, in Williamsport, with four local players scheduled to compete.
Wellsboro will have two players in attendance, with standouts Cameron Brought and Joe Brown both scheduled to take the field for the North team.
Brought and Brown were staples for the Wellsboro defense for the past few years, and both turned in strong senior seasons.
Brought led the defensive unit for the Hornets and racked up 100 tackles and four sacks on defense, and was named second-team NTL for defensive end.
He was also a stalwart on the offensive line — earning a first-team NTL selection on offense.
Brown who was injured much of the 2022-2023 season, still racked up 37 tackles and added 59 yards rushing and one touchdown.
NP-Mansfield will be represented by standout wide receiver and cornerback Sammy Lawrence.
Lawrence was named to the NTL First-Team on offense where he racked up team-highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (567), and receiving touchdowns (8).
NP-Liberty will be represented by Glenn Oakley, a late transfer from Williamsport.
Oakley helped anchor the Williamsport Millionaires offensive line in the 2022-2023 season for a 6A school.
The game is set to take place at Williamsport High School on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.