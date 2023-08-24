WELLSBORO — With volleyball season ready to ramp up, the defending District 4 Class A Champion Galeton Lady Tigers traveled to Wellsboro to compete in preseason scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 21.
It was a back-and-forth matchup during the scrimmage, with Galeton pulling out a 3-2 win in a fifth set by a score of 15-8 in what was an extremely high-intensity contest for a preseason scrimmage.
Galeton will look to continue to compete in the Class A ranks with a much different looking roster in 2023, with only a few returners.
Galeton finished last season with an overall record 14-8 and took home the D4 Class A title over Canton before falling to Mount Cavalry Christian in the first round of the State Playoffs.
Wellsboro boasts a lineup with a plethora of returners from a young group in 2022, and will look to build on their season with a much more experienced group.
The Lady Hornets finished 2022 with a record of 11-12 and return all but two seniors to the fold for the 2023 season.
Galeton will open their season on Tuesday, Aug. 29 when they host perennial District 9 powerhouse Oswayo Valley with a 7 p.m. start.
Wellsboro had one more scrimmage, on the road in Northern Potter on Tuesday, Aug. 22, before they open their season at home against Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.