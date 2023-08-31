Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Football
Graham Hess
The Cowanesque Valley Indians haven’t had a season-opening victory since 2013, but quarterback Graham Hess helped propel the CV squad to a 32-12 win with the junior under center doing it all.
He only completed three passes, but that’s all he needed to rack up over 100 yards through the air and three touchdowns and set the tone on the first play from scrimmage with a 69-yard touchdown to his favorite target Fletcher Good.
He also was able to rack up 77 yards on just nine carries and turned in a stellar all-around performance for a CV team looking to turn the page on a winless 2022 campaign.
For his standout performance in a CV win — Hess is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.