Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Mounties Wrestling
Kohen Lehman
One of the most dominant local wrestlers, Kohen Lehman, put together another impressive outing during the District 4 Class AA Tournament in Williamsport over the weekend and pushed himself into the Super Regional competition.
Lehman went into the day as one of the top 172-pound wrestlers in attendance, and the young wrestler lived up to the billing as he finished with a record of 2-2 and claimed a fifth-place finish on the day.
Lehman would grab wins against two quality opponents, and in his first match of the day would scrape out a tight win over Danville’s Caden Hagerman by a 4-3 decision to open up his weekend.
Lehman now sits with a record of 24-9 on the season and will be one of the top wrestlers entering the competition in Williamsport.
For his dominant performance in Districts and his impressive season for the Mounties, Lehman is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.