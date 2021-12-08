As the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program approaches (initial order-taking launches on January 11), Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is looking for assistance from businesses and community organizations to help girls and troops have a safe and successful season.
The council hopes to connect with area businesses and organizations in high-traffic areas to allow troops to host drive-thru cookie booths, as well as those that would like to host traditional walk-up booths.
Troops also need inside, secure locations such as empty storefronts and office spaces, for cookie stock storage and pickup.
“We want to help our Girl Scouts have another safe and successful cookie program by connecting with the communities we serve to host drive-thru booths and provide locations for traditional walk-up booths and logistics. Despite the continued pandemic, our girls enjoy the normalcy that this program provides,” says Ray Mulno, Director of Retail Operations & Product Programs at GSNYPENN.
The 2022 cookie program will run from January 11-March 27. The annual fundraiser helps troops power Girl Scout activities for the year through experiences like community service, highest award projects, badge work, summer camp, travel and more—all while girls gain important entrepreneurial and life skills.
Girl Scouts would need the use of any locations from mid-February through the end of March. GSNYPENN will provide insurance information for businesses and organizations.
Those who can assist will receive publicity through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app and website, council social media, and local cookie season advertising.
If your business or organization can help local Girl Scouts during cookie season, please contact Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or 315.698.9400 x2022.