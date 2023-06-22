The Summer Library Program has begun. It is going to be a summer full of activities, programs and lots of reading. Make sure you are tracking your minutes for your reading logs. Activity and craft sheets are available for summer program participants in the main room.
Book Club is June 20 at 5:15 and will include new books.
Wednesday, June 21 is our kick off for our pre-k through sixth grade Summer Library Program. Come join us and enjoy the morning with songs and ice cream.
On Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will be back with us. They will have Fabulous Fossils with them.
Come join us on Saturday, June 24 for an afternoon session with Tonya McNamara and the Blossburg Company Yarn Store. Come in, crochet and knit squares for Warm up America. The session starts at 1 p.m.
Tween and teen participants of our summer program will be painting flower pots at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.