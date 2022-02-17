If you knew a screening test could save your life, would you take it? Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in Pennsylvania, but with regular screening, it is preventable! Colorectal cancer develops in your lower digestive system. Because cancer in the colon or rectum almost always begins with a precancerous growth (a polyp), preventive screening allows your healthcare provider to identify and remove those growths before they can develop into cancer.

Did you know there are screening options?

Despite the importance and effectiveness of colorectal screening tests, nearly half of Americans aren’t getting them. Many people delay this important type of screening because they’re nervous about preparing for or having a colonoscopy. While colonoscopies are considered the gold standard for preventive colorectal screenings, they aren’t your only option.

Common colorectal screening options

Stool tests: These at-home tests look for traces of blood or specific proteins / chemicals in your stool that may indicate colorectal problems. The results are interpreted by a laboratory and your provider. Positive results require additional testing, and you may need a diagnostic colonoscopy.

Imaging tests: Colorectal CT imaging scans, barium contrast enemas, and flexible sigmoidoscopy allow healthcare providers to image part of your colon to look for polyps and other issues. They do not, however, allow providers to remove polyps, so if they are discovered, you will require a traditional colonoscopy or surgery to remove them.

Colonoscopy – This test is considered the best screening tool because it allows doctors to fully image your entire colon AND remove polyps to biopsy during the exam, meaning you likely won’t have to have a second exam to address problem areas. Colonoscopies are effective, safe, and covered by insurance.

Warning signs of colorectal cancer & other serious GI health issues

Unexplained weight loss

Blood in your stools (feces)

Ongoing abdominal pain

Anemia

Chronically narrow stools (feces)

When to see your doctor

Most people should have their first colorectal screening at age 50, but if you are considered high risk due to certain digestive disorders or a family history of polyps or colon cancer, you may need to be screened earlier. If you are currently experiencing any of the warning symptoms listed above, make an appointment with your family medicine provider immediately, as these can be warning signs of colorectal cancer and other serious health problems in your gastrointestinal tract.

Together, you and your family medicine provider will determine which screening test works best for you. The important thing is that you get screened. Don’t just “go with your gut,” protect it with a colon screening.

