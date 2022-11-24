Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to your community in less than one hour. This holiday season, all donors have the chance to win big items like a new iPhone 14 Pro, Dyson Special Edition Hair Dryer, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and more. Donors must donate blood with Community Blood Bank, post a photo on social media with the hashtag #santasblooddonors, and visit the website provided after donating to be entered.
The need for blood has increased and there is no substitute for blood. We ask that all healthy and eligible donors roll up their sleeves and give blood as soon as possible. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. Donors must also have a valid photo ID.
You can donate blood at UPMC Wellsboro, 32-36 Central Ave., on Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required, walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.