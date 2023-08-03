Community Blood Bank is sending out an appeal to the community as the blood supply for the region plummets to dangerous levels. Hospital usage continues to trend upward as the number of people donating continues to decline.
All donors who donate blood with Community Blood Bank in August will be automatically entered to win a weekly drawing for four $100 Walmart gift cards. That means 16 people will win $100 gift cards during the month of August.
“Each day premature babies are born, cancer patients rely on platelets, and accidents, emergencies and traumas happen — the need for blood doesn’t stop,” said Community Blood Bank’s executive director Dee Rosenthal. “All types are needed, but there has been a near constant critical need for type O.”
Consider donating at the blood drive at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro, on Monday, Aug. 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a solid meal.