The Laurel Health Centers will host a drive-through clinic to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots on Oct. 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Road in Troy.
Signs will direct patients where to pull up and park. Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card, wear a mask and stay seated in their car. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins can be accommodated. To make an appointment, call 570-297-3746.
The event is open to everyone. You do not have be to an established Laurel Health patient to attend this drive-through event. Attendees are eligible to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time (delivered into separate arms) or may opt to receive one vaccine at the drive-through clinic and arrange a separate appointment at Troy LHC for the other vaccine.
Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available to everyone age 12 and up. The Troy Laurel Health Center will have all three approved COVID-19 vaccines on hand: the two-dose Pfizer vaccine approved for 12+, the two-dose Moderna vaccine approved for 18+, and the one-dose Janssen vaccine approved for 18+. For patients’ convenience, anyone receiving Pfizer or Moderna during the event will have their future second dose automatically scheduled.
These vaccines are safe, effective and help protect you and those you love from serious illness, chronic symptoms, hospitalization and even death. Other important prevention measures include staying home when sick, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds, masking in public, avoiding contact with those who are sick, and maintaining six feet of distance from those who do not live in your immediate household.
If you cannot attend this drive-through event, schedule your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the Troy LHC by calling 570-297-3746. If you have any questions about either vaccine, call your healthcare provider to discuss or visit laurelhc.org.