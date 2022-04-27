Registered dietitian Gena Rasmussen, MS, RD/LDN, has joined the Laurel Health Centers. She will provide medical nutritional therapy to patients at Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties.
Rasmussen was drawn to nutrition from a young age by her health-conscious family and their approach to harvesting healthy, fresh produce right out of their garden for meals.
“My mom took a nutrition class at MU when I was about 10 and taught me about the vitamins in my food. We were always in the garden together and picked our meals all summer long. It just made sense to study nutrition when it was my turn to go to college, as I loved motivating my friends to eat healthy and exercise from a very young age,” she explained.
What she looks forward to most is working with the community on how they can help achieve their wellness goals through nutrition.
“Nutrition is the bedrock of good health. Everything starts in the gut, and our diet can impact our mental, emotional, and physical health. My favorite thing about what I do is helping people believe in themselves and their ability to improve their own health,” she said. “There’s an overabundance of nutrition advice and misinformation these days; patients can quickly become overwhelmed and end up taking no action at all. My goal is to work with my patients on a personal level and develop a customized plan that leads to healthy, sustainable habits—one good habit at a time.”
Rasmussen earned her Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics and food service management from Mansfield University and her Master of Science degree in nutrition from University of North Carolina Greensboro, completing her internship at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. In her free time, she loves teaching yoga, playing basketball and tennis with her kids, and spending time outside in nature.
Gena Rasmussen, RD is accepting new patients of all ages. To make an appointment, call the Laurel Health Center of your choice or 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354). For more information on how nutrition impacts your health, visit laurelhc.org.