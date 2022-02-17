Did you know that all Medicare Part B participants receive a free, annual wellness visit at the Laurel Health Centers? While we tend to only think of the doctor’s office when we’re sick, well visits play an important role in staying healthy and aging well. A yearly wellness visit helps you stay on top of your health goals and catches potential health problems early—all at no cost to you.

What to expect

During your Medicare wellness visit, you will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire. This helps your provider assess your current health, identify potential risk factors, discuss family medical history, and develop a wellness plan designed especially for you. Together, you and your provider will create a custom roadmap to help prevent future health problems and disease.

Your wellness visit may include:

Reviewing your personal health history (e.g., surgeries, past / current conditions, medications)

Blood pressure checks

A cognitive assessment

Height and weight checks

Updating your prescription list

Discussing family health history

Identifying personal risk factors based on genetics, age, lifestyle, and family history

Information on important health screenings

Personalized wellness advice

Creating a custom health plan to meet your wellness goals

What should I bring?

It’s helpful to bring a list of your medications, including vitamins and over-the-counter drugs you use frequently as well as a list of your preferred pharmacies. You may also want to create a summary of your current healthcare team, including any specialists, physical therapists, home health agencies, or medical equipment suppliers you use (e.g., an oxygen supplier).

Why make an appointment

It’s important not to put off wellness visits and preventive health screenings. Seeing your doctor when you’re well helps establish important baselines for your health that allow your healthcare team to identify and treat potential problems early. Health issues that are found and addressed quickly typically have better health outcomes. Early detection and an effective treatment plan allow for a faster, fuller recovery to keep you on the right track for healthy aging.

To schedule your free Medicare wellness visit, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select the office location of your choice. The Laurel Health Centers have strict safety procedures to see patients safely throughout the pandemic and beyond.

For more information about Laurel Health’s services and providers, visit laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.