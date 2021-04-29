The Community Blood Bank needs blood donations now to help boost the blood supply for the community. The current blood supply levels are critically low, all blood types are needed and can only be replenished with donations from volunteer donors.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to add an additional stress on the already strained blood supply. Due to the ongoing pandemic, around 30% of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drive partners are forced to cancel their routine blood drives.
“It’s imperative we continue to make up for those lost units of blood,” said Shari Jerman, mobile drive coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “These cancellations are forcing us to stretch our donor base very thin. In addition to our current donors, we need new donors and people who have not donated in a while to come give blood at the blood drives that are able to go on as planned to help restore the local blood supply to adequate levels.”
Donors in May are automatically entered into a drawing for a kayak package: two kayaks, two paddles and a $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card.
Donors can also receive a Proud Blood Donor yard sign to show their support and help encourage new donors.
Please consider coverage for the blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, at UPMC Soldiers & Sailors, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Call or text 814-688-3696 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to held adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.
For more information or to find out if you are eligible, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.