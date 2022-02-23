Dr. David Pfisterer, system chair for Primary Care Services at Guthrie, was recently accepted into the Leading Physician Well-Being program by the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Pfisterer was one of 100 physicians accepted into the program, for which 400 applied.
The Leading Physician Well-Being program seeks to foster physician leadership skills to promote and maintain stability, boost team morale, and support well-being in the workplace.
The program builds skills in physician well-being, leadership and performance evaluation.
An extension of the Academy’s groundbreaking Physician Health First Initiative, LPW will support 100 family physicians in developing the leadership skills needed to spearhead change and forge a culture of well-being among the physicians and other clinicians in a practice or health care organization.
Specifically, the program helps participants grow their knowledge and skills in:
- physician well-being,
- leadership development and
- performance improvement.
Dr. Pfisterer said, “Having these skills is more important than ever as healthcare workers continue to face the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth.
“I look forward to gaining the knowledge necessary to help develop a culture of well-being among my colleagues at Guthrie.”
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a 12-county service area, including Tioga County.