Laurel Health announces that dentist Kathleen Lamontagne, DMD has joined their Laurel dental team. She will be serving their Blossburg and Lawrenceville dental locations.
“Ever since I can remember, I wanted to be a dentist. My mother is a dental hygienist, and my great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all dentists,” said Dr. Lamontagne. “My father modeled how to treat each patient with respect and dignity. I saw that his patients valued him not only for the great work he did, but also for his compassion. He was able to transform smiles and lives through his profession, and I hoped to have a career that followed in his footsteps.”
Dr. Lamontagne has a background in providing dental care to underserved areas, spending time in the National Health Service Corps, on mission trips and working with a community health center in rural Virginia.
“There are so many people deprived of proper dental care due to lack of resources or availability. I look forward to providing care to local families and teaching everyone about the importance of preventive care. Everyone can improve their dental and oral health by staying on top of brushing, flossing and regular dental checkups. It is very rewarding to watch patients experience the joy a healthy smile brings.”
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio and her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from University of New England’s College of Dental Medicine in Maine.
Prior to joining Laurel Health, she worked with Rockbridge Area Health Center in Virginia. In her free time, Dr. Lamontagne is an outdoors enthusiast who enjoys traveling, exploring nature, hiking, swimming, running and fishing.
Dr. Kathleen Lamontagne is accepting new patients of all ages. To make an appointment, call Laurel Dental – Blossburg at 570-638-3468 or Laurel Dental – Lawrenceville at 570-827-0145.
To learn more about Laurel Health’s services or sliding free program, visit laurelhc.org.