UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro provides essential, high-quality care to cancer patients from across the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania and this year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign is focused on ensuring patients have access to the life-changing services at UPMC no matter where they live.
“We work with each patient to identify any obstacles that could prevent them from sticking to their treatment plans and the need for reliable, safe, and affordable transportation tends to be very common,” said Joseph Kaplan, MD, medical director, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro and honorary Friends chairperson. “We’re addressing this need using a transportation van to help ensure patients can get to their appointments locally and across the region; however, the van is nearing the end of its useful life with over 192,000 miles of use.”
UPMC’s transportation van at the center travels more than 60,000 miles annually and as many as five patients use the services daily to connect with their life-saving treatments. The van is driven by a former emergency medicine technician. In addition to blankets and pillows, the driver also provides an extra set of medically trained eyes and ears, plus companionship.
The goal of the 2021 campaign is $50,000. Thanks to C&N, community donations can go further as they provide $4,500 in matching funds toward the campaign.
Friends of Soldiers + Sailors share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local.
To join, call Susquehanna Health Foundation at 1-888-322-0945. Checks can be made payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation, with memo of “Friends,” and mailed to UPMC Wellsboro, Attention: Foundation Office, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.
For more information, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.