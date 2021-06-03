Thanks to the generosity of more than 154 donors, Susquehanna’s Health Foundation’s annual Friends of Soldiers + Sailors campaign raised a total of $40,900. This would not have been possible without Citizens & Northern Bank, who provided a match for the funds in the amount of $4,500.
The donations have purchased two LUCAS devices for the UPMC Wellsboro Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. LUCAS is a portable device that provides uncompromising, flawless cardio-pulmonary resuscitation in emergency situations and during invasive cardiac procedures.
“This year’s Friends campaign really surpassed our expectations. The LUCAS devices will not only benefit our staff greatly, but they will help to save the lives of many patients,” said Christopher Domarew, MD, UPMC internal medicine.
Dr. Domarew, his wife Rachel and their daughter Viktoria served as this year’s honorary chairpersons. The fundraising committee also included Tioga County residents Roger Bunn, Joseph Maresco, Bev McKnight, Anne McNaight, June Rudy, Sue Sticklin and Ann Vayansky.
The Friends campaign raises funds annually to support UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC’s facilities in the Wellsboro region. All donations stay local and benefit patients. To join Friends, contact Susquehanna Health Foundation at 570-320-7460 or visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/donate.