C&N was one of the organizations to donate funds to Friends of UPMC Wellsboro. A check was presented to the organization. Pictured left to right: Joseph Kaplan, MD, medical director, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro; Anna Thompson, Susquehanna Health Foundation; Friends Committee members Anne McNaight, Bev McKnight, Jack Eckman, June Rudy, and Roger Bunn; and Tom Rudy, Jr., executive vice president, C&N. 

Thanks to generous support from the community, this year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting cancer patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local.

This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.

For more information about Friends of UPMC Wellsboro and the Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.

