Thanks to generous support from the community, this year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting cancer patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.
Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local.
This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.
For more information about Friends of UPMC Wellsboro and the Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.