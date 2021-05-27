The Green Home, part of UPMC Senior Communities, has earned a five-star rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. According to CMS’s website, “Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have much above average quality.”
“This recognition means a lot to us and to the community we serve,” said Bobbie Woolcock, senior director of operations, UPMC Senior Communities in North Central Pennsylvania. “Our residents are part of an especially vulnerable population. Receiving this kind of recognition helps validate that we have gone above and beyond for their care. We will continue our effort to exceed these standards.”
The categories that make up the overall five-star rating include health inspection, quality measures, staffing and RN staffing. The CMS star rating system was launched in 2016 and the current rating reflects data from October 2020 to December 2020.
The Green Home works collaboratively with UPMC Wellsboro, another UPMC critical access hospital that also recently earned a five-star rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This speaks volumes about the overall quality of services available to the community of Wellsboro.
The Green Home, 37 Central Ave., Wellsboro, provides professional, compassionate care to residents and their families. To learn more about amenities and services, go to UPMCSusquehanna.org/locations/The-Green-Home.