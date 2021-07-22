The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has announced that as of July 1, the PA State Health Insurance Assistance Program, formerly known as APPRISE, has now been renamed Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, or PA MEDI. Pennsylvania’s Medicare beneficiaries will receive the same services under the same program, just under a new name.
The program provides free, confidential, objective and easy-to-understand information about Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare appeals and allows Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans and costs to determine what best meets their needs.
“The new brand presents a unique opportunity for the program to grow, innovate and connect with beneficiaries and organizations; tap into new populations; and to better accommodate the needs of beneficiaries,” said Susan Neff, PA MEDI director. “The new brand also supports the vision to be the known and trusted community resource for unbiased Medicare information. We welcome beneficiaries to call the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 for Medicare-related questions.”
The program’s services are provided through Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging by a network of almost 800 trained counselors in the commonwealth, many of whom are volunteers. Many PA MEDI volunteer counselors started off as Medicare beneficiaries with questions or concerns about their coverage who, after receiving assistance through PA MEDI, wanted to learn more about how they could share that knowledge with others. PA MEDI volunteer counselors receive free training about Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Medigap, Medicare prescription drug coverage, appeals, fraud, abuse, and more.
To learn more about PA MEDI, call 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.