Community Blood Bank and the Pine Creek Valley Church are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Galeton High School Library, located at 25 Bridge Street in Galeton to honor a local community member.
Deb Kearse has donated platelets and blood as often as possible. During her donation in December 2021, it was determined something was wrong with her blood counts. She entered UPMC Soldiers and Sailors right after Christmas. She was dehydrated and in kidney failure. Her diagnosis was multiple myeloma, a cancer involving blood and loss of bone marrow.
She has since received three units of blood and two units of platelets. She is undergoing chemo and radiation in preparation for a stem cell transplant. Until needing blood, Kearse never thought about how critical her donation may be for someone.
All donors in June will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 gas gift card.
Call or text 814-572-1699 to schedule your appointment to donate or schedule online at fourhearts.org.
Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
For more information or to find out if you are eligible to donate please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.