The Laurel Health Centers welcome James Biery, PA-C to their provider team. Biery will be serving the Mansfield (416 S. Main St.) and Wellsboro (7 Water St.) locations.
Biery is passionate about building lifelong relationships with patients through family medicine and community outreach.
“When I was working in specialty offices, I often saw patients only for a brief period of time to offer treatment and found that I missed the patient relationships you build in primary care and feeling connected to the community as a whole,” said Biery. “Laurel Health’s mission and values mirror my own. I’m excited to get back to treating patients through all periods of their lives and furthering our goals of improving community wellness.”
Biery received his education from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, graduating with honors. Prior to joining Laurel Health, he worked in otolaryngology specialty offices at UPMC and Guthrie. He also currently serves on the board of directors for Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services, Inc in Sayre.
From a young age, he knew he wanted to help people and describes family medicine as the missing puzzle piece in his healthcare career.
“When reflecting on my life and career, I realized the unique patient relationships and community roots associated with serving in family medicine was the missing puzzle piece,” he said. “I want to support families through all stages of life and the many varied health questions and concerns we all face as we age.”
Biery is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 570-724-1010 (Wellsboro) or 570-662-2002 (Mansfield). All Laurel Health locations are offering both onsite and telemedicine visits.
To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org.