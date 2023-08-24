Sometimes patients have acute health issues needing prompt attention that don’t warrant a trip to the ER. Laurel Health has developed a walk-in care program to better address acute medical needs that fall between routine primary care and emergency care. The program first launched at the Mansfield Laurel Health Center earlier this year. This August, the walk-in care program expands to the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, located at 7 Water St. in Wellsboro.
Patients can now walk into the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center and see a walk-in care provider from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This walk-in service provides dedicated same-day access for patients with acute but non-emergency healthcare needs like sprains, rashes, earaches, strep throat, sinus infections, tick bites and UTIs.
Walk-in patients will see a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that day to assure they are seen in a timely manner without impacting appointment times for scheduled patients. If the patient’s need is confirmed to be appropriate for walk-in care (i.e., not an emergency or routine follow-up), they will then wait to be seen until a walk-in care provider is available. Patients will wait in the waiting room or in their car based on their condition, the clinic’s available space and current safety protocols.
Walk-in care is intended for addressing time-sensitive but non-emergency care needs. It does not treat life-threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds/burns or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency or inpatient care. Anyone experiencing a health emergency should continue to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Wellness visits like physicals and well child checks, as well as routine follow-ups for chronic conditions, will continue to be scheduled primary care appointments.
With the addition of walk-in care, the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center’s hours of operation by service are as follows:
- Primary care and family medicine servi-
- ces: Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Chiropractic servi-
- ces: Mondays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Walk-in care: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.