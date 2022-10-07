Laurel Health will offer drive-through community flu shot clinics at Laurel Pediatrics and all seven Laurel Health Center locations throughout October.
Participants are encouraged to schedule ahead with the Laurel Health Center of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be an established Laurel Health patient to schedule your flu vaccine at one of the drive-through clinics.
The drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on:
• Oct. 11 - Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Road, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Oct. 12 - Laurel Pediatrics-Wellsboro, 1 B Main St., 9 a.m.-noon
• Oct. 12 - Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 12:30-5 p.m.
- Oct. 14 - Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 18 - Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Oct. 19 - Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
- Oct. 26 - Laurel Pediatrics - Wellsboro, 1 B Main St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Oct. 27 - Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 1-4:30 p.m.
Patients will remain in the car for these events and should bring their insurance card. The flu shot cost will depend on the patient’s insurance. If cost is a barrier to care, contact the Laurel Health Centers and ask about their sliding fee program, which assists income-eligible families with healthcare costs.
If you cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the offices all fall. With convenient locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, protection is only a call away. For a full list of locations and contact information, visit laurelhc.org.
There are many strains of influenza (flu), and which types are most prevalent during flu season can change every year, so it’s important to get your flu shot annually. Flu shots can help prevent you from catching certain types of flu and make flu symptoms milder if you do catch it.
October is the best time to be vaccinated for flu in our area to ensure protection lasts all flu season. Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot this fall, staying home when sick, and washing your hands frequently for a full 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
To schedule your flu shot or make an appointment at the center of your choice, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) today. For a full list of locations, visit laurelhc.org.