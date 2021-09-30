The Laurel Health Centers will hold drive-through flu shot clinics at each LHC location in mid-October. Participants are encouraged to schedule ahead with the Laurel Health Center of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be an existing Laurel Health patient to schedule a flu vaccine.
The drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on:
- Oct. 11 — Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Oct. 12 — Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Drive, 9 a.m.-noon
- Oct. 13 — Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 9 a.m. — noon
- Oct. 13 — Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 3:30-6:30 p.m. Note: Troy LHC will be offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during this drive-through event
- Oct. 14 — Westfield LHC, 236 E. Main St., 9-11 a.m.
- Oct. 15 — Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E. Lawrence Rd., 9-11 a.m.
- Oct. 15 — Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, noon-2 p.m.
Patients should bring their insurance card. The flu shot cost will depend on the patient’s insurance; if cost is a barrier, contact the Laurel Health Centers and ask about the sliding fee program.
If you cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the office throughout October.
To schedule a flu shot or make an appointment, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).