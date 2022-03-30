The Laurel Health Centers will hold COVID-19 rapid test events on Thursday, April 14 from 9-11 a.m. in Beiter’s parking lot at 1442 South Main St., Mansfield, and on Thursday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m. in Dollar General’s parking lot at 346 East Main St., Westfield.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu. To help manage call volumes, any of the seven Laurel Health Center locations can schedule patients for these events. If unable attend a public event, patients may call to schedule an individual test at the LHC location of their choice.
COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the region. The best way to reduce the likelihood of severe illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Laurel Health’s medical professionals strongly advise that everyone 5 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The vaccines are safe, effective, and no cost.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford counties, including booster shots and pediatric vaccine. Laurel Health provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for those 18 and up, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12–17, and pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5–11. Patients who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago or their J&J shot more than two months ago are advised to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to bolster and extend vaccine protection.
For more information about COVID-19 testing and prevention, visit laurelhc.org.