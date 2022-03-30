Laurel Health announces that certified physician assistant Lu-Anne Antisdel, PA-C has joined the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Road, Troy. Having grown up in Bradford County, Antisdel understands the importance, challenges, and charms of delivering medicine in rural communities.
“I really couldn’t imagine working outside of rural medicine,” she said. “Growing up in this area has given me a great appreciation for our rural roots and close-knit community. I look forward to caring for my neighbors.”
Antisdel became interested in medicine at a young age when observing her mother’s work as a local veterinarian, but quickly realized “I would rather my patients be able to talk than moo.” Her favorite part of working in family medicine is forming lasting connections with her patients to help them better understand their health and feel empowered to make their own health choices to get and stay healthy.
With her passion for rural healthcare, Antisdel has found her perfect fit with the Troy Laurel Health Center. She enjoys the many unique and varied facets of family medicine care with a particular focus on preventive medicine, wellness screenings, women’s healthcare, and pediatrics.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in physician assistant studies from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Prior to joining Laurel Health, she worked in primary care with the United Health Services System in Owego, N.Y. In her free time, she assists on her family’s dairy farm and serves as the coordinator for Bradford County’s Dairy Princess & Agriculture Promotion program.
Antisdel is accepting new patients of all ages at the Troy Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment, call 570-297-3746. Both traditional onsite appointments and telemedicine visits are available at all Laurel Health locations. To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org.