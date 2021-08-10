The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Guest speaker David Thomas of Sayre will talk about his 29-year journey to find out what was causing his symptoms that began with sinus infections in 1976 when he was 21 years old and continued until he was in pain so brutal he considered suicide.
He will also talk about the problems he encountered with the medical community that still exist today; what led to his diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2006; how he is helping fellow Lyme sufferers; updates and new changes on the horizon; and Lyme versus COVID-19.
“Lyme is a devastating disease for anyone who gets it and/or co-infections,” Thomas said.
Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers.
The group’s meetings are free and open to anyone who lives in Tioga County or a surrounding county who wants to learn more about Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses.
Thomas Putnam of Wellsboro is a regional leader with the PA Lyme Resource Network and leader of the Tioga County support group.
For information, email tiogacountylyme@palyme.org or call 570-439-2000.