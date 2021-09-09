The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Those suffering from Lyme disease and/or co-infections, or those who know of someone who is, are encouraged to attend.
The purpose of the group is to share disease management ideas and to provide encouragement. On occasion there will be a speaker or the group will view a pertinent video.
For more information, call 570-439-2000 or email tiogacountylyme@palyme.org.