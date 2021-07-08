The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group has resumed meeting on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The informal group will meet on Thursday, July 15 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, next to the Native Bagel. The meetings are free and open to the public
Those suffering from Lyme disease and/or co-infections, or those who know of someone who is, are encouraged to attend. The purpose of the group is to share management ideas and to provide encouragement. On occasion there will be a speaker or the group will view a pertinent video.
For more information call 570-439-2000 or email tiogacountylyme@palyme.org.