The public is invited to a Medicare 101 Seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tokishi Training Cener in Wellsboro.
Hollie Irvine, PA MEDI coordinator from B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, will present Medicare information in a way that is easy to understand. As the PA MEDI coordinator, Irvine is highly qualified to help people understand Medicare in an unbiased way that will leave them more knowledgeable about Medicare choices and enrollment options.
The Tokishi Training Center is located at 124 Nypum Drive in Wellsboro.
Reservations are required for this event, as seating is limited. Call 570-265-6121 or 800-982-4346 by Friday, Aug. 25 to reserve a seat.
This event is hosted by PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources.
For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, call 1-800-982-4346.