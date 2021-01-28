The Annual Medicare Open Enrollment has ended, and the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period has begun. Medicare beneficiaries can switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan (excluding medical savings accounts, cost plans and PACE) to another Medicare Advantage Plan or to Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D), during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.
The MA OEP occurs each year from Jan. 1 through March 31. Medicare beneficiaries can only use this enrollment period if they have a Medicare Advantage Plan. Changes made during this period take effect the first of the month following the month of enrollment. Unlike Fall Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can only make a single change during the MA OEP.
If you have questions, the Apprise Program is here to help, with free, confidential and unbiased service. Call 1-800-982-4346 for more information, or to schedule a telephone appointment with an apprise counselor.