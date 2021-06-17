Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide James Boyce the gift of sound.
Boyce, a resident of Wellsboro, struggled with hearing loss for several years. Communicating with family and friends was becoming difficult and he felt like he was being left out of the conversation. He found the volume of the television was a lot louder than it used to be and he had trouble understanding what was being said. That is when Boyce reached out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation.
Miracle-Ear Hearing Specialist Rik Foresman tested James and confirmed the need for hearing aids but that the cost was out of his reach. Foresman suggested that Boyce apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Boyce was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as lifetime aftercare.
Boyce is thrilled with his new hearing aids. He is excited to be able to communicate with his family and friends better. The TV volume is down, and he can understand what is being said. He is looking forward to spending quality time with family and not being left out of the conversation. Boyce is grateful for the help Foresman and the Miracle Ear Foundation has given him with the gift of sound.
In partnership with local franchisee, Julie McKelvey, and her staff, the Miracle-Ear Foundation, a Minneapolis-based non-profit organization, supports underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to nearly 16,000 individuals nationwide, including the aids donated to James. James’s hearing aid fitting marks Julie’s commitment to supporting the Foundation throughout all of her owned and operated Pennsylvania stores.
The local Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Wellsboro for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
“We’re proud to support better hearing in our community,” said McKelvey “When given the chance to improve lives through the gift of sound, we want to ensure every Wellsboro resident has the opportunity.”
For more information, visit miracle-earfoundation.org and miracle-ear.com.