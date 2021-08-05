Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, a part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide, Mazie Heffner the gift of sound.
Heffner, a local Wellsboro resident, has struggled with hearing loss for many years. It has become difficult for Heffner to communicate with friends and family and understand her grandchildren. Growing frustrated, she decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation.
Miracle-Ear Hearing Specialist Rik Foresman tested Heffner and confirmed the need for hearing aids but also determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of her reach. Foresman suggested that she apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Heffner was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as life-time aftercare.
Heffner is thrilled with her new hearing aids. She is excited to be able to communicate her family and friends easier, especially her grandchildren. She is grateful for the help Foresman and the Miracle Ear Foundation has given her with the gift of sound.
In partnership with local franchisee, Julie McKelvey, and her staff, the Miracle-Ear Foundation, a Minneapolis-based non-profit organization, supports underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to over 16,000 individuals nationwide, including the aids donated to Mazie.
The local Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Wellsboro for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
To speak with a local hearing care professional about hearing loss and the Miracle-Ear Foundation, call 717-761-7201.
For more information, visit miracle-earfoundation.org.