Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, a part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide Marston “Marty” Watters the gift of sound.
Watters, a resident of Wellsboro, has struggled with hearing loss for several years. He has found it increasingly difficult to have simple conversations with friends and family, which often left him feeling alone and isolated. Watters had to turn the volume up on the television and was having trouble understanding what was being said. That is when Watters decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation.
Miracle-Ear hearing specialist Rik Foresman tested Watters and confirmed the need for hearing aids but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of his reach. Foresman suggested that he apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Watters was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as life-time aftercare.
Watters is looking forward to spending more time with his family and friends, now that he can communicate better. The TV volume is down, and he can understand what is being said.
In partnership with local franchisee, Julie McKelvey and her staff, the Miracle-Ear Foundation, a Minneapolis-based non-profit organization, supports underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 21,000 hearing aids to 11,700-plus individuals nationwide.
“We know that hearing loss lowers the quality of life for adults at any age,” said McKelvey. “When hearing loss goes undetected, it can lead to social isolation, strained relationships, and can even impact earning potential. That is why the staff at all 33 of our Miracle-Ear locations are happy to donate resources and time to enhance the lives of others.”
For more information, visit miracle-earfoundation.org or miracle-ear.com.