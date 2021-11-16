Everyone age five and up is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children throughout November and December in Tioga and Bradford counties. The vaccine is safe, effective and no cost to attendees.
These clinics are for patients aged 5–11, who will receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians must call ahead to make an appointment at the location of their choice.
- Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, 7 Water St., Wellsboro, 570-724-1010: Nov. 17 – 4-5:30 p.m., Nov. 26 – 2-3:30 p.m., Dec. 3 – 3-4:30 p.m., Dec. 8 – 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 10 – 3-4:30 p.m., Dec. 15 – 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 22 – 4-5:30 p.m.
- Laurel Pediatrics, 1B Main St., Wellsboro, 570-724-7100: Nov. 17 – 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 1 – 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 8 – 4-5:30 p.m., Dec. 15 – 4-5:30 p.m.
Elkland Laurel Health Center, 103 Forestview Drive, Elkland, 814-258-5117: Nov. 17 – 3-5 p.m.
- Troy Laurel Health Center, 45 Mud Creek Road, Troy, 570-297-3746: Nov. 18 – 4-5:30 p.m.
- Mansfield Laurel Health Center, 416 S. Main St., Mansfield, 570-662-2002: Nov. 22 – 4-6 p.m.
Can’t attend one of these pediatric vaccine clinic dates? Parents can call the Laurel Health office of their choice anytime to make an appointment for their child at their convenience.
Laurel Health is now offering all three Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen) at their locations throughout Tioga and Bradford counties, including pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5–11, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12–17, and Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine to everyone 18 and up.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the key to truly getting life back to normal. The vaccine teaches the body how to recognize, prepare for and fight the virus more effectively, nearly eliminating the recipient’s risk of developing serious illness, chronic long-haul symptoms, hospitalization or death. The vaccines also confer longer-term protection without the serious risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Once enough of the community is vaccinated, it becomes much more difficult for the virus to spread widely, develop new mutated strains and harm loved ones.
If you have any questions about the vaccine, call your healthcare provider at 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.