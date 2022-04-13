Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host an information session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and livestreamed to the Potter County Education Council building, 5 Water St., Coudersport, for those interested in the Potter County cohort.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin Aug. 1; graduation will be Aug. 1, 2023.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills with a minimum passing score is required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by July 18 to be considered for admission to the August class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Federal Pell Grants and Federal Direct Student Loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

For more detailed information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.

For more about the college, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.