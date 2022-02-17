When you hear “advance directive,” what comes to mind? Most people think of end-of-life care, and many people would rather not think about that at all. When something is hard to think about, it may be tempting to brush it off as something to take care of later. Here’s why you shouldn’t put it off.

Did you know…

Advance directives are not limited to end-of-life care. Directives can serve as important instructions for your medical care in any situation where you cannot communicate your wishes directly (e.g., when unconscious following an accident). An advance directive officially records your decisions regarding the medical care you do or do not want to receive and ensures those wishes are carried out.

Why you should create one now

Life is unpredictable. Our health can change. It’s important to make your care decisions well before an emergency or illness strikes. By planning ahead when you are healthy and in a clear frame of mind, you’ll make the best decisions—and by putting your wishes in writing, there’s no guessing game. An advance directive keeps your loved ones from being forced to interpret or argue over what you would want. Knowing your wishes makes it easier for you, your loved ones, and your healthcare team.

How do I create an advance directive?

To create an advance directive, you may fill out Pennsylvania’s advance directive form, which indicates the care you’d like to receive and the person(s) that will make sure your directive is followed. This person is known as a healthcare agent, proxy, or healthcare power of attorney. PA advance directive forms can be found online at aarp.org or caringinfo.org.

Pennsylvania’s advance directive form is divided into four sections:

Introduction: How, Where & When This Form Will Be Used Durable Healthcare Power of Attorney (Healthcare Agents) Living Will Signatures & Witnesses

What is a health agent or healthcare proxy?

In the second section of your form, you will appoint what is known as a healthcare agent, also known as a proxy or durable healthcare power of attorney. This person will ensure your wishes are followed should you no longer be able to direct your care yourself, so it should be someone you trust to make healthcare decisions for you, either a family member or a trusted friend. Your agent only steps into this role when your doctor determines you are no longer able to make or communicate your own healthcare decisions (e.g., permanently unconscious).

You can also appoint a second agent, known as an alternate agent, who can step in to make sure your directive is followed should your primary agent be unavailable, unable, or unwilling to act on your behalf. To avoid any conflicts of interest, anyone on your healthcare team and the administrator / employees of a healthcare facility where you are receiving care cannot be appointed unless they are related to you.

Creating a living willThe living will section discusses the medical care you would or would not like to receive. You can place very detailed instructions in this section, including indications for when you want to receive certain treatments and when you do not. For example, you could indicate that you want to be resuscitated in the event of a car crash, but do not want to be resuscitated if brain function is officially declared dead. You can also direct whether or not you wish to receive life-sustaining treatments like dialysis, tube feedings, or ventilation.

Have questions about the types of medical care you should address in your directive? Make an appointment to discuss with your family doctor. If you don’t have a primary care provider, Laurel Health can help you find a provider who’s a good fit for your care needs. Simply call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select the location of your choice to speak with the front office or visit laurelhc.org to view the Laurel Health provider directory.

Making it official

A signature is needed by yourself and two witnesses to make things official. These witnesses must be 18+ and cannot be one of your appointed healthcare agents. They must be present to witness you signing your advance directive form. After your form is signed and witnessed, it becomes a contract. If you change your mind about the care you want to receive or what agent you want appointed, you can update and revise your advance directive at any time. The most recent revision will be followed.

After completing your directive, make copies to file with your other medical documents and share it with your family doctor, relatives, and anyone else involved in your care planning. Illness, accidents, and death are not comfortable to think about, but by planning ahead and leaving careful instructions, you can make sure your wishes will be followed.

For more information, or to make an appointment to discuss advance directives with your provider, call the Laurel Health Centers at 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.