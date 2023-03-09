Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host two more information sessions for those interested in nursing as a career: March 16 and April 6, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be connected to the Potter County Education Council through Zoom.
Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates.
The next full-time practical nursing class is scheduled to begin March 14 with a graduation date of March 12, 2024.
A part-time, evening/weekend program – beginning June 8, 2023, and graduating on March 25, 2025 – will also be offered this year.
The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Feb. 27 to be considered for admission to the March class and May 26 for the June class.
Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities. Potter County students join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole and Sweden Valley Manor.
The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurses are available.
This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans and PA Targeted Industry Program awards.
For more detailed information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.