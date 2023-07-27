Excellent career opportunities for licensed practical nurses exist in area hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities and human service organizations.
Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host two information sessions for those interested in nursing as a career: Thursday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 14. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., at 6:30 p.m. and connected to the Potter County Education Council through Zoom.
Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
The next full-time practical nursing class is scheduled to begin on Sept. 11, 2023, with a graduation date of Sept. 10, 2024. Another full-time practical nursing class will start on Jan. 2, 2024.
A passing score on the Test of Essential Academic Skills is required to enter the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Aug. 25 to be considered for admission to the June class and by Dec. 4 for the January class.
Classes for the practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities. Potter County students join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole and Sweden Valley Manor.
The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurses are available.
This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards.
For more detailed information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.