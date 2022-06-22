UPMC Sports Medicine recently recognized and celebrated student athletes from 20 partnering school districts at the 2021-22 Champions Cup and Student Athletic Perseverance Awards.
“Our team is honored to serve student athletes, coaches, and athletic programs in our local school districts. We take pride in keeping all our athletes safely on the field and helping them perform at a high level and at the best of their abilities,” said Michael Ludwikowski, manager, Outreach Athletic Training, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We are proud to serve our schools across the region. These awards provide us with a fun opportunity to recognize our participating schools as well as honor student athletes who have persevered and overcome injury. Congratulations to all the schools and student athletes for their performances this year.”
This year’s Champions Cup recipients were Williamsport High School (Large Division) and South Williamsport High School (Small Division).
Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to athletes from participating schools selected by their certified athletic trainer, for their dedication to a healthy recovery and overcoming an injury to return to play during the school year.
Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to several students including: Anton Stratts – Football, Wrestling and Track and Field – Central Mountain High School; Brynn Fisher – Tennis, Basketball and Softball – Montgomery Area High School, Chloe Burke – Soccer and Softball – Sullivan County High School; Grant Bachman – Football, Basketball and Baseball – South Williamsport High School; Kassidy Beinlich – Soccer, Basketball and Track and Field – Sullivan County High School; Lauren Anderson – Soccer and Track and Field – Muncy High School; Mikaella Posada – Basketball and Track and Field – Wellsboro High School; Quintin Kertsmar – Wrestling – Warrior Run High School; Rocco Pulizzi – Football and Track and Field – Montoursville Area High School; Sam Allison – Football, Basketball and Track – Williamsport Area High School and Sheiana Tutler – Tennis, Basketball and Softball – St. John Newman Regional Academy.
For more information on UPMC Sports Medicine services available in northcentral Pennsylvania, visit UPMC.com/SportsMedicineNCPA.