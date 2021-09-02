Tioga County’s COVID-19 transmission level has spiked from low to high in just four weeks.
According to the Center for Disease Control, “level of community transmission” is calculated using two figures: the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last seven days and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests, considered the “gold standard” of COVID testing, over the last seven days.
On Aug. 3, Tioga was the only remaining county in Pennsylvania with a low-level transmission rate. It increased to moderate level on Aug. 4, to substantial Aug. 17 and to high Aug. 27.
A “low” rate is considered fewer than 10 cumulative cases per 100,000 people and a cumulative NAAT percent test positivity below 5% in the past seven days. Comparably, a high transmission rate is 100 or more cumulative cases per 100,000 people and a NAAT test positivity result of 10% or more in the past seven days.
According to the CDC, in places with a high transmission level, “Significant measures are needed to limit contact between persons, with priority given to maintaining essential community activities and services (e.g., health care, transportation, food and agriculture, schools).”
CDC data for Tioga County shows 52 cases of COVID-19 reported over seven days between Aug. 22-28, a 52% increase over the previous week. The county’s positivity rate was 11.42% for the same time period, a 2.13% increase over the previous week.
No COVID-related deaths were reported in the county over the last week, but eight new hospital admissions were due to COVID, a 60% increase over the previous week.
Meanwhile, the percentage of the county’s population who has received at least one COVID vaccine dose increased by about 2% over the past month. As of Aug. 28, 39.3% (15,971 people) of the county’s total population was at least partially vaccinated; 36.7% (14,890 people) was fully vaccinated.
Because the CDC updates data on a seven-day cycle, this information could be outdated. For up-to-date data, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
UPMC is offering community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Wellsboro every other Wednesday starting Sept. 1 in the boardroom at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. To register for an appointment, visit https://upmc.me/3kjXGmO or call 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. The clinics offer first doses as well as third doses for immunocompromised individuals deemed eligible as directed by the FDA and CDC guidelines.
Vaccines are also available at several pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics and retail stores. To find a provider near you, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/How-Do-I-Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine.html.