Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.