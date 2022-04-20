UPMC Hillman Cancer Center welcomes Whoon Jong Kil, MD, radiation oncologist, to the oncology team in Williamsport.
“Radiation oncology, while commonly used as a treatment for cancer, is something many people don’t really understand and may have many questions about,” said Dr. Kil. “While the treatment is common, the care I provide is not. I work with every patient who comes into my office to understand how they’re feeling about their diagnosis, answer any questions they may have, and ensure they understand the options available to them to fight the disease. I look forward to joining the team here at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport and to help ensure patients in north central Pa. continue to have access to the highest quality care with the utmost compassion tailored to comfort, support, and safety.”
Coming to UPMC with 20 years of experience, Dr. Kil most recently served as a radiation oncologist at WellSpan Health, Chambersburg. He received his medical degree from Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine, South Korea, and completed his residency in radiation oncology with Ajou University Hospital, South Korea. He is certified by the American Board of Radiology, the Korean Board of Radiation Oncology, and the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates.
Dr. Kil joins Saul Arber, MD, Joseph Kaplan, MD, Eugene Muchnik, MD, Abdalla Sholi, MD, Susan Bennett, CRNP, Leslie Erdman, CRNP, Bobbie Hagemeyer, CRNP, Erin Lyons, CRNP, Amy Rothrock, PA-C, and Amanda Swanson, CRNP, as part of the oncology team in north central Pennsylvania. He will see patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
To schedule an appointment, call 570-326-8203. For more information, go to UPMC.com/CancerNCPA.