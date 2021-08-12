Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.