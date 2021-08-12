UPMC has expanded pediatric specialty care services in north central Pennsylvania by offering virtual appointments with world-renowned pediatric specialists from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Providers caring for pediatric patients in the north central region can now coordinate a virtual telemedicine consultation for their patient with a UPMC Children’s specialist in Pittsburgh.
This service allows pediatric patients to connect seamlessly with UPMC Children’s 400-plus physicians across 33 subspecialities.
“This collaboration is giving our patients superior access to quality pediatric specialty care,” said Ashley Pence, D.O., medical director, Pediatrics, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We are harnessing telemedicine technology to offer virtual specialty care appointments where children can receive care tailored to their individual needs.”
This builds on the recent pediatric emergency care expansion where providers can consult with board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians at UPMC Children’s via emergency department-to-emergency department real-time virtual telemedicine consultations—24 hours a day, every day of the year.
“This is a great day for families in north central Pennsylvania”, said Michael J. Comunale, executive administrator, ambulatory, and physician services, UPMC Children’s. “We are bringing nationally-ranked pediatric subspecialty care to families in Lycoming County and the surrounding areas. We continue to effectively use telemedicine technology and other resources to keep families connected to their providers easily and enhance specialty care needed closer to home.”