UPMC is looking for volunteers to assist chaplains with spiritual care visits at each hospital campus throughout the north central region of Pa.
Qualified candidates will assist two-to-three hours per week on a flexible schedule. Volunteer chaplain assistants also must complete a six-hour training program prior to serving. The next training session is being held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport. Registration for the training is required.
During the training, volunteers will learn about UPMC’s mission, vision, and values; how to assess a patient’s spiritual needs; how to structure a pastoral/patient visit; and effective patient-centered listening techniques.
For more information or to register for the volunteer chaplain assistant training, contact Jackie Perchinski, supervisor, Pastoral Care and Volunteer Services, at 570-321-2215 or perchinskijm@UPMC.edu.