Several hospitals within UPMC in North Central Pa. have received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
UPMC Williamsport and the UPMC Outpatient Emergency Department of Lock Haven achieved the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus award. To be awarded Gold Plus, a hospital must reach at least 85% compliance in numerous quality measures as outlined by the American Heart Association for at least 24 consecutive months.
UPMC Muncy and UPMC Wellsboro achieved the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award. To be awarded a Rural Recognition Bronze, a hospital must reach at least 75% compliance in numerous quality measures by the American Heart Association for at least one calendar quarter.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.
In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
The achievement measures for all designations are based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines established from the latest scientific evidence.