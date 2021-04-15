Recently, UPMC’s mobile integrated health team partnered with Ward Manufacturing to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for employees at Ward’s facility in Blossburg. UPMC provided 120 first doses to these individuals who are in Phase 1A designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
UPMC is committed to delivering as many COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. If you currently meet the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A or 1B criteria – which includes people over 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 complications, as well as individuals who work in a variety of public-facing jobs and wish to receive a vaccination, visit vaccine.upmc.com.
Individuals in Phase 1C became eligible in PA on April 12, and all Pennsylvanians 16 and older will be eligible on April 19.