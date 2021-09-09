Community Blood Bank in the midst of a shortage along with blood centers throughout the state and around the country. All community members are invited to donate at the upcoming mobile drive in the Wellsboro area. The blood collected goes right back in to the community to help anyone in need of a transfusion. Community Blood Bank is actively recruiting new donors to join our loyal donors in helping stabilize the blood supply.
“The need for blood is constant. Our regular blood donors give consistently, but we simply need more people to decide to donate blood.” says Erin Tighe Community Relations Specialist. “Now is the time for you to help your neighbors by rolling up your sleeve and giving someone the gift of life.”
The next blood drive at UPMC Wellsboro is Monday, Sept. 13, noon-5 p.m. Call 814-688-3969 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.